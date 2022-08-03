EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Only weeks remain before high speed boats will be roaring down the Ohio for HydroFest! Several first-responding agencies have been preparing for the weekend-long event with training exercises.

The Marrs Township Volunteer Fire Department says it worked with Perry Township and Henderson agencies to insure divers are ready for the races.

Crews used a special training prop built from an actual cockpit from a race boat. Officials say a local driver made it to train rescue crews to prepare them for extracting a driver from an overturned boat.

The Marrs FD says they spent about three hours Tuesday night at Burdette Pool doing training scenarios. HydroFest runs August 19 – 21 on the Owensboro riverfront.