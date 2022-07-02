DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — When it comes to communication, it’s of utmost importance for first responders. In Daviess County, emergency personnel have been using a radio system that is twenty to thirty-year-old. Those days are soon coming to an end.

City officials say a new telecommunications tower is being built on Hobbs Road near the West Daviess County Landfill. The new tower will provide better coverage for first responders.

“We changed our radio systems because we were having a hard time communicating with first responders, police, Fire, EMA and those folks because of the hills and hollows that we have in Daviess County,” said Judge Executive Al Mattingly.

Judge Mattingly says the new system will allow first responders to have an almost 98% communications rate. To watch crews finish the new radio communications tower, click here.

