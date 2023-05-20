VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies, AMR and fire officials are currently on scene of a crash near Ellis Park. Officials say it happened in the area of Highway 41 and Waterworks Road.

We’re told officers were called to the accident shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Dispatch would not comment on any possible injuries but did confirm extrication is required.

Officials have not provided any information on how the crash may have happened or how many vehicles were involved.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene and is working on getting more details. Based on photos provided to us, it appears traffic is backed up on both sides of Highway 41.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.