EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Evansville is celebrating 100 years of worship.
The church first opened its doors in 1920. Officials say they’re proud of how the church has given back to its congregation and neighborhood, adding they are happy for what lies ahead.
We had a small group of around 18 members that were studying in their homes and they decided to form a formal church and it’s just one of those huge things. It’s a milestone for us as a congregation.Pastor Jose Gonzales- The First Seventh-day Adventist Church
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 5, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- First Seventh-day Adventist Church celebrates 100th anniversary
- EVSC Foundation, Baskin Robbins teaming up for clothing resource
- Man accused of shooting daughter released on bond
- Water rescue underway at Angel Mounds
- Sheriff: One person stabbed multiple times at mobile home park