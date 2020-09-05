First Seventh-day Adventist Church celebrates 100th anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Evansville is celebrating 100 years of worship.

The church first opened its doors in 1920. Officials say they’re proud of how the church has given back to its congregation and neighborhood, adding they are happy for what lies ahead.

We had a small group of around 18 members that were studying in their homes and they decided to form a formal church and it’s just one of those huge things. It’s a milestone for us as a congregation. Pastor Jose Gonzales- The First Seventh-day Adventist Church

(This story was originally published on Sept. 5, 2020)

