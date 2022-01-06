First snowfall of the season causes issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The first snowfall of the season in the Tristate was a beautiful scene for some, but a headache for others. Numerous slide-offs and accidents were reported throughout the day Thursday, where at some points Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office were responding to as many as 10 active crash scenes due to the weather.

“I’m surprised we didn’t have more slide offs,” says Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police. “Typically, I69 keeps us extremely busy, but the motoring public today did a fantastic job.”

Some motorists, including Anthony Vela who has just relocated from California, witnessed some accidents but say their commutes were safe with more time allowed.

“From Anaheim, California, no this is not what I expected,” says Vela. “But I did learn from some relatives and I had a contact from a county nearby who told me a couple things and actually helped me get by.”

During a span of just over 5 hours, Evansville Police Department had responded to more than 50 accidents. One of the more important suggestions for motorists is to reduce speed and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination when roads are treacherous.