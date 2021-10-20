Fiscal Court approves new voting machines in Daviess County

OWENSBORO, KY. (WEHT) – A contract bid to replace all existing voting machines and related equipment for the County Clerk’s Office has awarded by the Daviess County Fiscal Court. They say that the new voting system will cost roughly $346,000. Those improvements are said to include 56 voting tabulation units and ADA ballot marking devices, 20 on-demand ballot printer units and a central tabulation device.

“All equipment is compliant with the 2005 federal voting system standards and will provide vote casting, counting, and reporting for all state, federal, and local elections in the County,” said Assistant Treasurer Jordan Johnson.

Johnson adds that the improvements will give the Court the option to decide whether to replace the machines or renegotiate the contract pricing. The County projects the total cost over 8 years to be approximately $794,000, which we are told is below the initial estimates for this project.

The service contract is said to run until December 31, 2029, a non-election year.