OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Owensboro, the public will now be able to sit in on Daviess County Fiscal Court meetings, but there will be one big caveat. Court officials say only a select amount of people will be able to sit in on each meeting.

“We will allow up to a total of 10 people to attend in person,” said Judge Al Mattingly. “If a group wishes to speak, we ask that they send one person as a spokesperson. This way a single topic will not take up the 10 spaces.”

While things are limited now, the courtroom would open back up to everyone with no restrictions as soon as Daviess County drops below 5 COVID cases per 100,000 people.

“We hope that will occur in April prior to the budget ordinance,” Mattingly said.

If you would like to attend the meeting in person, you’re asked to call 270-685-8424 and reserve a spot.