Fiscal court to vote on REAL ID office plan

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A new Real ID office for Daviess County residents may soon have its location.

Judge Executive Al Mattingly says the fiscal court will vote on a contract approving an office to be at the county operations center on Highway 81.

The parks department is currently in that building and would move downtown.

Mattingly says it could lead to more ID services at the new office in the future.

“I can’t see them keeping REAL ID in one place and regular licensing in another. I think in the future, they’ll do away with any other license other than REAL ID. I suspect they’ll look at moving all licensing out to that place,” Mattingly said.

If approved, the county will have 90 days to complete the plan.

The office could open as soon as November.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)