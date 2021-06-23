Fit Tight Covers unveils new Evansville headquarters

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Fit Tight Covers, a division of Gribbins Specialty Group, unveiled their new headquarters in Evansville.

A ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was held on Wednesday morning. The building has been open for about a year, but the ribbon cutting ceremony had to be postponed until the pandemic restrictions eased.

Fit Tight Covers designs removable and reusable insulation covers for mechanical piping equipment. The company is now hiring. For more information click here.