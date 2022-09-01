MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Five juveniles and one adult have been charged in connection to an online video that depicted the alleged assault of another juvenile.

A press release sent out by the city of Madisonville says on August 29, around 7:11 p.m., the Madisonville Police Department was made aware of a video circulating on social media showing a female juvenile being assaulted by about four other juveniles.

Officials say an investigation was immediately started and all of the participants in the assault were identified. A news release says through the investigation, it was determined the incident took place on August 27 at Elk Creek Trailer Park.

A press release says on August 31, five juveniles were charged with Assault 4th Degree and one adult, Kattie Sass, was charged with Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree for allowing the assault to take place while she was present and failing to call for aid.