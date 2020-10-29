Five known COVID-19 deaths at Carmi nursing home

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT)- Wabash Christian Village in Carmi confirms five residents in its COVID-19 unit have died from the virus after the first case was reported there September 29.

Since then, 32 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for the virus, though officials say 17 residents and 27 staff members have recovered. Chief operating officer and task force leader Ray Dickison says they are working closely with local health officials and following recommended procedures from the CDC.

The facility says it is enforcing preventative measures, including visitor restrictions, associate screenings, social distancing, eliminating all group dining and activities, and implementing infection control and prevention precautions.

(This story was originally published on October 29, 2020)

