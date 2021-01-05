Five Star Food Service acquires Owensboro-based company

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) An Owensboro-based company is under new ownership. Five Star Food Service, based in Tennessee, is taking over Canteen Service Company. The agreement was finalized last month.

Canteen, formerly owned by Jack Wells, who passed away last August, is a franchise group made up of four companies. Five Star was already the largest Canteen franchise, making the acquisition a transformative deal.

Five Star president and CEO Richard Kennedy says it lets them expand further into Kentucky, as well as western Ohio and southern Indiana. Executives with the company said the current employees with the Canteen Service Company of Owensboro will retain their positions.

Both companies also announced the start of the Jack T. Wells Charitable Trust, which will donate money to Daviess County charities. Mike Simpson and Eugene Hargis will serve as Co-Trustees. They say they will have information on how to apply for grants in the coming months.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)

