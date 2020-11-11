Flags placed in Oak Hill Cemetery to honor black Civil War soldiers

FILE – In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Civil War re-enactors Lt. James Hayes, from left, Samuel Stephenson and Marvin-Alonzo Greer participate in a Juneteenth celebration at the Atlanta Cyclorama and Civil War Museum in Atlanta. Juneteenth celebration started with the freed slaves of Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in […]

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) We can’t change the past, but we can honor those who helped change the trajectory of our nation, even if their efforts were overlooked during their lifetime.

Tuesday in Oak Hill Cemetery, flags were placed by graves of black soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

African Americans weren’t allowed to enlist until nearly one year into the war. The U.S. Colored Troops went on to play a vital role in abolishing slavery. Now the community can see where some of these hometown heroes were laid to rest.

Even though the USCT made up one tenth of the Union Army, they had no chance of rising in leadership ranks of their regiment. Some weren’t recognized for their service until after the war.

The soldiers honored Tuesday survived the war, but after passing away they were buried in one of the most deserted places in the graveyard due to segregation in the city.

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)

