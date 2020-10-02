Flags to be lowered in honor of fallen firefighters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The City of Evansville says all American flags should be lowered to half staff Sunday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Sunday from sunrise to sunset.

City officials say this is in accordance with Public Law 107-51. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation says the memorial is for the 82 firefighters who died in the line of duty over 2019 and 21 firefighters who died in previous years. The foundation will also air a 45 minute special online starting at 9:00 a.m. More information may also be found on the foundation’s website.

