MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County.

Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City.

Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since subsided.

Flooding could continue to be an issue throughout the morning and will be hard to even see before sunrise.

Be on the lookout for high water and do not attempt to drive through it.