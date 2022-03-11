EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Some have moved on to other flea markets, some have built new storefronts but almost a year after an arson fire, the former vendors from Diamond Avenue Flea Market aren’t quite sure justice was truly served.

On Friday, Christopher Liggett received his sentence after reportedly confessing to setting the arson fire that claimed the once-bustling Evansville market. Almost a year later, vendors are still left with memories and photos from the flea market as they continue to move on.

Some vendors say their new homes are doing well, but not quite as well as the Diamond Avenue Flea Market. Opal Tapp has steadily rebuilt at Cowboy Jim’s Flea Market, saying a lot of “grinding” helped him build from two booths to 25 booths since the fire last Spring claimed around $35,000 worth of his merchandise. Tapp says he couldn’t do anything about the fire so he chose to restart.

Fellow vendor Daniel Barritt opened his own storefront, Evansville Toys & Games in July. Barritt credits the rebuilding and growing process to the strength of the community who helped him open and thrive in his new store, saying the support “blew me away.”

Still, few have felt the heartache and pain from the fire as acutely as Diamond Avenue Flea Market owner Barbara Staub. Staub described the past year as an “emotional rollercoaster,” saying it’s hard for people who haven’t experienced a fire like this to fully understand or sympathize with the loss.

Staub has spent much of the past year trying to salvage what she could for her vendors, a promise she made after the fire- saying she’s been digging by hand to see what can be saved and sold. After all this time, she says she misses and loves her vendors with all her heart.