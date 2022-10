(WEHT) – 98 southern Indiana veterans will head out on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. on October 29. Along with the visit to memorials and the camaraderie with fellow veterans, the Honor Flight also lets veterans know the community is behind them.

Chuck Sallee, the flight director for the upcoming Honor Flight, spoke on Eyewitness News to provide an overview of what the veterans will get to experience. You can view the full interview in the video player above.