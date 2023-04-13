HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One of America’s oldest operating airliners will be in Evansville through Sunday as part of its national tour.

The 1928 Ford Tri-Motor arrived at the Evansville Wartime Museum on Thursday. Flights will be available until 5 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sunday. Each flight lasts approximately 15 minutes.

Tickets will be $65 for children 17 and younger and $95 for adults. Flights can be reserved now on the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Ford Tri-Motor website.