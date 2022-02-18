HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Water that had once covered area roads and led to several road closures has since receded, remnants of the flooding were still evident in some low lying areas one day later. That includes the front yard of Hanson, Kentucky resident David Adams who says this is something that happens time and time again.

“Seems like with all the rain lately, it’s a pretty common event,” says Adams.

Water that flooded portions of Brown Road and Kentucky 254 in Hanson crept onto Adams’ property, but he explains this event was not as significant as in previous years.

“Just thank the good lord it didn’t get up as high as it has in the past.”

Nick Bailey, Director of Hopkins County Emergency Management, says flood prone areas of the county were under water, but per normal flash flood events, conditions quickly improved.

“Typically when we have events like that, you’ll have roads that’ll flood, and they’ll be flooded for a few hours, or maybe a day, but water eventually drains off of them.” Bailey goes on to say, “There’s a handful of roads in the county that are in low-lying areas that will see some flooding anytime we see a heavy rain event that sees a lot of rain in a short period of time.”

Many roads were allowed to quickly reopen following the receding flood waters, however with commonly-flooded areas, Bailey says it is important to be prepared for flood events. That includes the advice to “turn around, don’t drown.”

“Don’t even try it,” says Bailey. “I don’t care if it’s just one inch, because less than a foot of water can move most passenger vehicles. The big issue with a lot of flood waters is they’re murky, can’t see the center lines, and the possibility that drainage tiles that go under the road can be pulled out of the ground, and now you’ve got a big hole in the ground that the minute you hit it, now you’re car’s under water.”