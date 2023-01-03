HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Residents of Greenville are dealing with major flooding from the storm system that came through on Monday night.

The Greenville Fire Department says they have responded to numerous stranded motorists and water rescues from homes. The following roads have been closed in the area:

West Depot Street between the bypass and Outer York Street

Luzerne Drive between the bypass and KY-181 North

KY-2533 (Dean Road) between the bypass and KY-181 North

KY-1380 at Paradise Road

KY-181 North between the on and off ramp of the Western Kentucky Parkway at the 53 MM exits

KY-181 North north of the entrance to the Wendall H. Ford Regional Training Center Facility

KY-181 North between KY-70 West and the railroad tracks.

North Main Street at College Street

KY-176 in multiple areas from Greenville city limits to Drakesboro.

The Greenville Fire Department is asking residents to avoid flooded roadways and give first responders room and time to do their jobs.