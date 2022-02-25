CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Recent snow and ice melt followed by rounds of heavy rainfall have pushed rivers over their edge. River levels were so high along the Ohio River that flooding forced the temporary closure of the Cave-In-Rock ferry at the Kentucky/Illinois border.

The closure of the ferry will force motorists in the area to travel nearly one hour out of their way to cross the Ohio River.

“It’ll add an hour to their drive each day each way,” explains Crittenden County Judge Perry Newcom. “So basically they’re adding two hours to their work day.”

Drivers like Ted Price say they are prepared to deal with the closure, and they will adjust accordingly despite the inconvenience.

“For someone that needs to come to Marion, Kentucky from Cave-in-Rock area, it’s a huge inconvenience to have to drive all the way to Shawneetown or Paducah.”

According to officials with the Cave-In-Rock ferry, the service is expected to be closed until sometime after March 6 as the Ohio River at Shawneetown will remain above flood stage. The closure could be extended if river levels should rise.