Flooding forces Evansville animal shelter to close temporarily

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Wednesday’s intense rain and flash flooding caused ‘It Takes a Village’ animal shelter to close early. It was all due to flooding in the rescue kennel area.

As a result workers had to move dogs around the building so they could begin clearing out the water.

“We did get some water in our stock room, so we lost some supplies like paper towels unfortunately, ” said Jessa McCauley, office manager at ITV, “But we had our crew on site, our kennel techs and our kennel manager and a volunteer and they kicked butt digging a trench to mitigate the water flow and now everybody’s back where they belong.”

ITV was able to reopen for normal operations Thursday morning. They will be open Friday as well.

McCauley says a mother cat and her kittens rescued from a storm drain during Wednesday’s downpour were brought in to them. They are warm and dry and will eventually be up for adoption.