Flooding impacts Owensboro for much of Thursday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The rain lasted a few hours in Owensboro earlier Thursday, but flooding problems lasted much longer across the city.

Dozens of streets had parts flooded out after several inches of rain fell. It caused drivers to change their morning commute, and even a school closure.

‘Too much. Too fast,” said Sally Halbig. She, and Dan, had a front row seat to the flooding that hit this part of West Parrish Avenue near their home, which they say was some of the worst they’ve seen in their 42 years living in the area.

“When we got up and put the blinds up, my husband said, ‘There’s water in the street’ and I looked out and said, ‘Yeah, water,'” she recalled. “It was to the end of the benches at Catholic High.”

“I Had a rain gauge in my garden, and in the patio here, they’re five inches and they were full to the top,” recalled Dan.

Owensboro Public Works officials say parts of about 30 streets were blocked off because of flooding. The West Parrish Avenue flooding forced Owensboro Catholic High School to cancel classes for Thursday. Owensboro Police say they responded to 30 emergencies and driver assistance calls related to the flooding during its peak.

Some places, such as parts of Carter Road, and a parking lot at a strip mall off of West Parrish, had sections flooded several hours after the rain stopped.

“I kind of thought a water main or something broke,” said Debra Sparks, describing what she first thought caused the flooded section of the parking lot.

“I’ve never, and I’ve lived here my entire life, have never come in here and seen the parking lot like that. Even with the hardest rains, I haven’t,” adds Judy Vanover of Whitesville, who was in Owensboro earlier today.

The Halbigs also told us they haven’t seen that section of West Parrish flood as bad as it did today since these retention basins were built several years ago.

(This story was originally published on September 3, 2020)