Florida family concerned that teenager may be stranded in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A family from Tallahassee, Florida say they’ve been unable to contact a teenager that was unable to board a bus in Evansville while on a cross-country trip to Bend, Oregon.

According to family, 18-year-old Logan Eubanks left Tallahassee on Saturday on a greyhound bus. They said he got off on a scheduled stop in Evansville and was unable to board the bus which was headed for St. Louis.

His family has said that Evansville Police made contact with Eubanks, and he was taken to the Evansville Rescue Mission. They said that Eubanks could be experiencing medical problems and that he has no phone or money.

Anyone who sees Eubanks is asked to tell him to call his mother as soon as he can so that they know he is okay.