Flowers, tributes allowed in Henderson cemeteries for Memorial Day

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In observance of Memorial Day, officials of Fernwood and Fairmont Cemeteries are allowing flowers on burial spaces beginning May 28. They may remain until June 1.

Flowers and other items left on the ground after June 1 will be removed. This includes solar lights or any other items that would interfere with mowing and maintenance.

Flower arrangements that are mounted on markers, monuments or in hanging baskets may remain year-round, but only if they do not interfere with maintenance or cause any type of danger to visitors, workers or equipment. Glass, ceramic or breakable items are not allowed at any time.