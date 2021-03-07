Flyover honors Tri-State veterans

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Three World War II veterans were honored and celebrated Sunday in Dubois County.

Joined by a crowd of supporters, five planes from Smoke on Aviation in Louisville held a flyover over Leroy Haug’s home.

“It’s crazy, I’m glad for support for someone like him who’s been through a lot,” Leroy’s son, Glenn Haug, said. “He’s one of the best.

Haug reached out to our own Shelley Kirk last year, and many viewers sent Haug Christmas cards per his request.

All three veterans were honored with a plaque and hat.

“This is great and I did not expect this at all. All of the planes, that was great,” veteran Otto Begle said.

“It’s something nice, great, I think for somebody to get together like that for people,” veteran Lenny Knust said.

