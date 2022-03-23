TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Hoosiers are teaming up to help Ukrainian refugees.

The Midwest Food Bank will send roughly 240 thousand meals to the border of Poland and Ukraine. Organizers say there is a big need for food right now among refugees. “Each one of these bags we have right here, is 4-serving and so a family would get this, and a family of 4 would be able to have a meal… I know we’re all hurting here, gas is costing more, everything seems to be more expensive, but we’re not in the shape these Ukrainians are in by any means.” Said John Whitaker of the Midwest Food Bank Indiana Division.

But there is something you can do to help. Members of the Henderson Church of Christ are partnering with Healing Hands International to deliver necessities to Ukrainian refugees. Five gallon buckets will be filled with cooking supplies, hygiene products, and other household goods. Buckets will be shipped to countries housing refugees.

The deadline to donate is March 27.