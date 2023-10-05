EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – What started off with sunny skies and summer like temperatures turned into a dreary, soggy second half of the Fall Festival, including a visible difference in the amount of fest goers on West Franklin. But the rain is not all bad.

“Everybody wants hot coffee,” says Rachelle Camp with Hoof Beats Therapeutic Riding in Evansville. “Which, we have hot coffee. Any flavor you can imagine. It’s really good!”

Returning for their second year at the fest is booth 16, featuring Hoof Beats Therapeutic Riding, a free equine therapy service on the west side for veterans. Camp tells us the rain provided more of a change in selection as opposed to fewer customers.

“By the end of the night we were selling a lot of hot coffee,” says Camp. “Beginning of the week, we did a lot of iced coffee and tea because it was really hot, but that’s getting ready to change.”

For the Cynthia Heights PTA at booth 105, the rain proved to have little impact. Tessa Devoy says the PTA surpassed their expectations by Wednesday night.

“We have blown our goals out of the water for our chicken and waffles. This is a new sandwich for us this year, new menu, new booth in a new location, and the traffic has been amazing. It’s been busy the last three days. Today it’s a little bit slower due to the rain,” explains Devoy.

Both Camp and Devoy say they hope to end the week strong, and viewed the rainy Thursday as an opportunity to take a breath and prepare for the larger Friday and Saturday crowds.