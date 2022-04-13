DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – Operation Blessing, Hopkins County Emergency Management and The Home Depot Foundation are partnering to distribute over 400 emergency meal kits and over 700 hams to families who were affected by the December 10 tornadoes.

The groups will come together at Dawson Springs City Hall on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to distribute meal kits that do not require electricity, hot water or kitchen tools. Each meal kit contains enough food to feed a family of four for three days with breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as additional snacks.

Operation Blessing deployed its U.S. Disaster Relief Team from Virginia Beach to Kentucky following the December tornado outbreak. Since arriving, the team has engaged in a variety of efforts such as delivering and distributing truckloads of emergency relief supplies and bottled water, over 800 Disaster Relief Kits filled with cleaning supplies and provided by The Home Depot Foundation, assembling and distributing over 100 storage sheds to homeowners whose homes were damaged.