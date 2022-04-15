DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) As Easter weekend gets underway, hundreds of western Kentucky tornado survivors are getting help to celebrate the holiday with free food from a disaster relief group.

Hundreds of hams were stored in boxes, next to nearly four hundred food boxes.

“Right now, there is a great need for food, especially around Easter,” says Kevin Walker of Operation Blessing

Ham, boxes of food and Easter toys were given to tornado survivors to help make this Easter a happy one as they keep working to rebuild what they, and their town, lost more than four months ago.

“It’s overwhelming how many people have been to our town to help us out. It’s such a blessing,” says Jackie Gordon, who lost her home in the tornado.

“We could use one because we lost our house,” added Arthur Castle of Dawson Springs.

Operation Blessing handed out 700 hams and nearly 400 food boxes this morning. Each box had food that can feed family of four for three days. Walker says they wanted to take care of families as Easter approached and keep meeting their needs.

“A lot of the homes that were destroyed here, were taken off the foundations, so to be able to do something as little like that to provide ham is a blessing,” he said.

The group got the food with help from The Home Depot Foundation. These tornado survivors say the food, and the help their community’s had, has been a blessing as they prepare for one of the holiest holidays.

“I’m just thankful that we have volunteers that come in,” said Castle.

(This story was originally published on April 15, 2022)