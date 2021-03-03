Food giveaway starts early due to long line of cars waiting to receive the boxes

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A food giveaway in Henderson was forced to start early Wednesday morning due to the long line of cars creating traffic issues.

Henderson Christian Community Outreach hosted the drive-thru giveaway at Community Baptist Church off of HWY-60 in Henderson. Kelsi Dunham with the community outreach says the plan was to begin giving boxes away to families at one point in the morning, but the overwhelming amount of people who showed up more than an hour early changed things quickly.

“We were going to start at 9 a.m., but at 8 o’clock, we were lined up all the way down Highway 60. So we started at 8 a.m., and we’ve given away about half our boxes in the first hour before we were even supposed to start. “

The plan was for the giveaway to go until noon, but all boxes were given out well before that.

(This story was originally published on March 3, 2021)