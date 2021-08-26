Food meant for Women’s Equality Day Luncheon donated to homeless shelters

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The annual Women’s Equality Day Luncheon was canceled due to the high numbers of COVID-19 in the community. This didn’t stop committee members from celebrating the 101 anniversary of women’s right to vote.

NASA Astronaut Mae Jemison was supposed to speak at this year’s luncheon, but she had to reschedule due to the pandemic as well. Women’s Equality Day Committee members used Jeminson as inspiration to shine a light on the need to level the playing field for women nationwide.

“For those who don’t want to get on board, we are not asking, we are demanding that you get up and get out of the way. Dr. Mae Jemison has stated, and this is paraphrase, women have to take their position and their power and use it – that’s what today represents,” said Shiela Huff, chairperson for the Women’s Equality Day committee.

Since the annual Women’s Equality Day Luncheon was canceled at the last minute, the food and cookies meant for the event were donated to women and homeless shelters and local schools.

At this time a rescheduled date has not been set for the luncheon.