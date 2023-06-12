HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Summer Food Service Program, which is administered by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), will provide meals at no cost from June through August to children 18 and under who are from low-income families.

While locations and meal service times vary across the state, there are several ways to find a Summer Food Service Program site:

Text “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304.

Visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks

Call the USDA Hunger Hotline at (866) 348-6479

Officials say the Summer Food Service Program is part of the National Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

KDE says the free meal locations are:

Daviess County Owensboro Philpot Whitesville Utica

Hancock County Hawesville Lewisport

Henderson County Henderson Corydon Spottsville

Hopkins County Madisonville Hanson Earlington Mortons Gap St. Charles Dawson Springs Nortonville

McLean County Sacramento Island Livermore Calhoun

Muhlenberg County Bremen Beechmont Central City Greenville

Ohio County Centertown Beaver Dam Hartford Cromwell

Union County Sturgis Morganfield Uniontown

Webster County Sebree Dixon Clay Providence



To find details on where the nearest meal site is, as well as when food is being served, please go here.