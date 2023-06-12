HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Summer Food Service Program, which is administered by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), will provide meals at no cost from June through August to children 18 and under who are from low-income families.
While locations and meal service times vary across the state, there are several ways to find a Summer Food Service Program site:
- Text “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304.
- Visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks
- Call the USDA Hunger Hotline at (866) 348-6479
Officials say the Summer Food Service Program is part of the National Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
KDE says the free meal locations are:
- Daviess County
- Owensboro
- Philpot
- Whitesville
- Utica
- Hancock County
- Hawesville
- Lewisport
- Henderson County
- Henderson
- Corydon
- Spottsville
- Hopkins County
- Madisonville
- Hanson
- Earlington
- Mortons Gap
- St. Charles
- Dawson Springs
- Nortonville
- McLean County
- Sacramento
- Island
- Livermore
- Calhoun
- Muhlenberg County
- Bremen
- Beechmont
- Central City
- Greenville
- Ohio County
- Centertown
- Beaver Dam
- Hartford
- Cromwell
- Union County
- Sturgis
- Morganfield
- Uniontown
- Webster County
- Sebree
- Dixon
- Clay
- Providence
To find details on where the nearest meal site is, as well as when food is being served, please go here.