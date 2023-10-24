HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Commission on Food Security will be inviting local and state candidates to attend a political forum addressing the community’s question on food security in Evansville.

The forum will be held on October 24 at the Evansville Public Library, Central Branch, in Browning Room B from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The forum will also give Evansville locals an opportunity ask candidates about their plans to address food security in their community. Food Security is accomplished when all people have both geographic and financial access to safe, nutritious foods that fit their unique dietary and health needs to promote healthy and active lifestyles.

“Government Officials play an important role in creating healthy public policies and supportive environments for effective food programs that can assist families in need,” says Chair of Feed Evansville, Lisa Vaughan. “Understanding candidates’ views on food security and what their approach will be in office is valuable information for citizens.”