CENTRAL CITY, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) says it received a call from the Green River Correctional Complex (GRCC) on February 22. The call had to do with a contract employee being involved in a sexual relationship with an inmate.

KSP says Trooper Curtis Crick opened an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Elizabeth D. Koonce, 38, of Powderly. KSP says Koonce works as a food service employee for GRCC with Aramark, a contract company with GRCC for food services. KSP says Koonce was charged with Rape 3rd degree (Detention Facility) and was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper Curtis Crick.