NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – If you’re looking for a bite to eat while you’re in Newburgh, some food trucks will open up soon.

According to a Facebook post from Food Trucks at Friedman, the Evansville Food Truck Association and the Warrick County Parks Department are thrilled to announce a new community event for 2022. Starting April 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and continuing every Thursday evening until it gets too cold, some food trucks will be at Friedman Park in Newburgh, says the organization.

The organization says that each week there will be ten food trucks and live music from local bands and musicians. There will also be some non-food vendors throughout the season, says the Facebook post. The organization says it will be posting the list of trucks and vendors along with the musical lineup soon on their Facebook.