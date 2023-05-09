HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – OVG360, the provider of venue management to the Owensboro Sportscenter, announced Tuesday Grammy award-winning Christian artists for King and Country will be coming in concert on Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m.

They will be performing music from their latest album, What Are We Waiting For.

Tickets start at $29 and will go on sale on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office and by calling 270-297-9932.