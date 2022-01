EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – One lucky Indiana mother got two Baby New Years!

McKinze Crow delivered two healthy twin boys at The Women’s Hospital on January 1, 2022 at 7:48am and 7:49am. One baby boy was 5lbs 11.7oz, 17 in. long and the other baby boy was 5lbs 7oz, 18 in. long.

In addition to the excitement of Indiana’s first New Year babies, the baby boys are The Women’s

Hospital’s first ever set of New Year twins in 20 years of the hospital.