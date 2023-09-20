HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Multiple companies in southwestern Indiana have been named on Forbes’ fifth annual list of the Best Employers by State.

Forbes and market research firm Statista surveyed a total of 70,000 full- or part-time employees across all 50 states and the District of Columbia who work at companies with more than 500 workers nationwide. The participants were asked whether they would recommend their employer to others and to evaluate their employer based on criteria including working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development and company image.

In Indiana, Community Healthcare System in Munster was named the best employer overall. In our viewing area, Deaconess Health System was named as the 26th best employer in the entire state. The following local companies were also named on the list:

Jasper Engines & Transmissions – 30th

OneMain Financial – 37th

Berry Global – 52nd

University of Southern Indiana – 58th

In Kentucky, Owensboro Health was named the 10th best place to work in the entire commonwealth.

You can view the full list, and read a breakdown of their methodology on their website.