Ford Center hosts concert amid rising COVID cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Dozens of people waited in line to get into the Hank Williams Jr concert on Friday night. It’s also the first night of the Ford Center’s mask mandate for a concert.

Ford Center officials say masks must be worn at all times during events unless you’re eating or drinking. On Thursday night, it was a similar scene outside the Old National Events Plaza for the Styx concert. Officials say they hope everyone abids by the masking rules, but they recognize enforcing the mandate is difficult.

Ford Center will also host the 13th annual Guns & Hoses on August 28. The Lady A concert is on August 29.