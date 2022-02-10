EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Academy of Country Music (ACM) award nominees have been announced and a local venue in Evansville has been nominated. The Ford Center is proud to publicize its nomination for Arena of the Year.

The Ford Center made the announcement over their Twitter page. Other arenas nominated are:

The Bok Arena, Tulsa, Okla.

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

The winner will be announced on March 7 from Las Vegas at the ACM awards. The awards will livestream on Prime Video and tickets are on-sale now.