EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — VenuWorks of Evansville, managing company of the Ford Center and Victory Theatre, announced they’re hosting a hiring event this Wednesday, Feb. 23.

“Join us on February 23 at 5:30 PM as we share information on our open positions,” a spokesperson with VenuWorks says in a media release. “Enter at the Corner Club of the Ford Center which is located just to the right of the Ticket Office on Main Street and is marked clearly.”

Part-time positions available include:

• Concession Cashiers

• Concession Cooks

• Bartenders

• In-Seat Servers

• Suite Attendants

• Housekeepers

• Ushers

• Ticket Takers

• Ticket Sellers

• Security

Officials say you must be 16 years or older to apply and some positions may require a minimum age of 18. Hiring Managers will be on site to answer questions and may do on-the-spot interviews.

VenuWorks says to bring two forms of ID to the event that you are offered a position. Acceptable forms of identifications include a driver’s license or a state ID, and a social security card or birth certificate. Both will be needed to complete the hiring process.