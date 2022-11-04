EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring.

Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million, and streams approaching 10 million per week.

Officials say the band is responsible for rock-and-roll anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

More about Foreigner can be found on the band’s official website. The event will be at May 17, 2023, at 8:00 p.m., and tickets start at $42.00 plus applicable fees and tax. Tickets are available at this website or at Old National Events Plaza Box Office.