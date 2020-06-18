Former caregiver sentenced after abusing disabled man

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh man who pleaded guilty to abusing a disabled man he was hired to care for was sentenced Thursday.

A judge sentenced William Putty to five years at a work release program. He is also not allowed to work at any healthcare service facility.

Authorities say surveillance video showed Putty physically abusing his 64-year-old patient in 2017.

Sources confirm the patient is autistic and has cerebral palsy.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)