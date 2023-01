HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The riverboat that was once home to an Evansville casino is listed for sale once again.

The former Casino Aztar Riverboat opened in the 90s and became a city staple for over 20 years before moving into the land-based casino now known as Bally’s . The riverboat was sold and reopened in New Orleans as the Riverboat Louis Armstrong.

The owners of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong have listed it on the market with an asking price of nearly $16 million.