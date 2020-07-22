Former city councilwoman receives award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A former Evansville city councilwoman was recognized Tuesday for her service to the community.

Connie Robinson was presented the 2020 Making Democracy Work award by the League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana.

Robinson was the first African American woman to seek election to the Evansville City Council in 1995.

“She served on the city council for 24 years. She was very instrumental in bringing all kinds of services to a community in the 4th Ward that had been deprived,” League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana president Vicki Small said.

Robinson retired from the city council last year but continues to serve as a member of the Water and Sewer Utility Board.

