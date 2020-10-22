Former Colts player motivates students at South Spencer High School

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) A former Indianapolis Colt was in the Tri-State today talking to high school students about his life experience and making the right choices. Steve Grant made the trip to South Spencer High School.

He played for the Colts for the better part of the 90’s but his focus Thursday was on helping kids through this tough school year. His motivating message to the students was “believe in your teachers that definitely believe in you.”

He speaks directly to life issues relevant to students, including consequences of their choices, academic excellence, and achieving their dreams. His goal is to empower and encourage students to make positive choices.

Grant now serves as a chaplain for the Texas Tech football program.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: