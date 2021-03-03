Former controller at Town and Country Ford sentenced for money laundering

INDIANA (WEHT) A former controller for Town and Country Ford in Evansville has been sentenced to 30 months in jail and must pay $432,873 in restitution. Federal investigations say he embezzled money from the company to pay for personal expenses and child support.

Robert Fowler was the controller of Town and Country for eight years and was essentially the business manager. In September 2016, the Chief Financial Officer of Hays Automotive, which owns Town and Country, discovered discrepancies in the books and records for the dealership.

A further investigation found that Fowler opened unauthorized bank accounts and wrote dozens of checks to himself and personal associates; used company funds to pay his child support and other personal expenses at his home; used company credit cards to pay for personal expenses and paying for those transactions with company funds; paid his personal credit card with company funds; and forged signatures of corporate officers when applying for an unauthorized loan of $250,000.

Fowler was terminated in early September 2016. In addition to his 30 month sentence, Fowler must also serve 2 years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

(This story was originally published on March 3, 2021)