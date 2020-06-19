Former Diocese of Owensboro employee involved in civil suit alleging abuse

(WEHT) – The Diocese of Owensboro announced the discovery that a former employee of three western Kentucky parishes is part of a larger civil suit alleging abuse against minors in the Archdiocese of Agaña.

Based on archived Diocesan directories, Ray Caluag served as the music director at the following locations in the Diocese of Owensboro:

• 1999 – 2000: St. Mary of the Woods, Whitesville

• 2004 – 2005: St. Mary of the Woods, Whitesville

• 2005 – 2009: St. Mary Magdalene, Sorgho

• 2006 – 2010: St. Elizabeth, Curdsville

When Mr. Caluag left the Diocese of Owensboro he returned to Guam, which is where the civil suit was filed. In that suit, Caluag is accused of grooming/abusing minors in the 1990s. The Diocese of Owensboro is not aware of any reports of abuse while serving here.

Because the Church’s first obligation with regard to all victims, whether alleged or substantiated, is for healing and reconciliation, the diocese will reach out to every person who alleges that he or she was abused by anyone acting in the name of the Church, whether the alleged abuse was recent or occurred many years in the past.

To report suspected abuse, call the Kentucky Child Protection Hot Line: 1-877-KYSAFE1 or 1-877-597-2331 (Toll Free) or contact your local Commonwealth Attorney.

