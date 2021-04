The corvette on the Dream Car Museum sign on N Heidelbach in Evansville, Indiana coming down (April 27, 2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The last vestiges of the Dream Car Museum came down Tuesday; the corvette that sat at the top of the sign was brought back to the ground. The building on N Heidelbach has been sold.

The corvette on the Dream Car Museum sign on N Heidelbach in Evansville, Indiana coming down (April 27, 2021)

The corvette on the Dream Car Museum sign on N Heidelbach in Evansville, Indiana coming down (April 27, 2021)

The corvette on the Dream Car Museum sign on N Heidelbach in Evansville, Indiana coming down (April 27, 2021)

The corvette on the Dream Car Museum sign on N Heidelbach in Evansville, Indiana coming down (April 27, 2021)

Back in January 2019, the museum announced they were downsizing, and closing the museum to the public. One year later, the museum was closed for good.